big fresno fair

Ice Cube, Dana Carvey, Midland to perform at 2022 Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair has announced its first line-up of artists set to perform at the 2022 county fair.

The line-up includes Dwight Yoakam, Ice Cube, the country music band Midland, comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey.

Phil Wickam, Ashanti and Baby Bash will also take the stage.

Members of the Big Fair Fan Club will be able to purchase tickets during an exclusive online pre-sale from Tuesday, May 17 at 10 am through Tuesday, May 31, at 11:59 pm.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, June 1.

Full Entertainment Line-Up List



Dwight Yoakam
Wednesday, October 5
Prices: $50, $40, $35

Ice Cube
Thursday, October 6
Prices: $55, $45, $35

KMJ's 100th Anniversary Celebration feat. Tower of Power with special guest Paul Rodriguez
Tuesday, October 11
Prices: $32, $22, $18

Midland
Wednesday, October 12
Prices: $50, $40, $35

Dana Carvey
Thursday, October 13
Prices: $42, $32, $22

Phil Wickham
Friday, October 14
Prices: $32, $22, $18

Ladies Night Out feat; Ashanti and Baby Bash
Saturday, October 15
Prices: $50, $40, $35
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentbig fresno fair
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIG FRESNO FAIR
Big Fresno Fair offering discounts to fair club members
Hmong New Year Celebration returning to Fresno Fairgrounds
List of Christmas-themed events in Central California
Holiday lights show returning to the Fresno fairgrounds this year
TOP STORIES
Clash over abortion access reaches Central California
How CA first-time homebuyers can get down payment at 0% interest
Survivor details drug deal turned double homicide in Woodward Lakes
Mechanical equipment error led to deadly Navy helicopter crash
Woman dies following crash with 2 big rigs in Kings County
Man arrested for murder, arson for Fresno fire that killed 2 children
Driver hospitalized after crashing into spray rig in Tulare County
Show More
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Newsom discusses efforts to protect abortion rights during LA visit
Dolly Parton, Eminem get into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Planet Fitness offering free workouts for high school teens all summer
Valley Dr.: At-home COVID tests could impact accuracy of case totals
More TOP STORIES News