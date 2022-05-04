Ice Cube, Dana Carvey, Midland to perform at 2022 Big Fresno Fair

Full Entertainment Line-Up List

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair has announced its first line-up of artists set to perform at the 2022 county fair.The line-up includes Dwight Yoakam, Ice Cube, the country music band Midland, comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey.Phil Wickam, Ashanti and Baby Bash will also take the stage.Members of the Big Fair Fan Club will be able to purchase tickets during an exclusive online pre-sale from Tuesday, May 17 at 10 am through Tuesday, May 31, at 11:59 pm.Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, June 1.Wednesday, October 5Prices: $50, $40, $35Thursday, October 6Prices: $55, $45, $35Tuesday, October 11Prices: $32, $22, $18Wednesday, October 12Prices: $50, $40, $35Thursday, October 13Prices: $42, $32, $22Friday, October 14Prices: $32, $22, $18Saturday, October 15Prices: $50, $40, $35