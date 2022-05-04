Ice Cube, Dana Carvey, Midland to perform at 2022 Big Fresno Fair

The line-up includes Dwight Yoakam, Ice Cube, the country music band Midland, comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey.
Phil Wickam, Ashanti and Baby Bash will also take the stage.
Members of the Big Fair Fan Club will be able to purchase tickets during an exclusive online pre-sale from Tuesday, May 17 at 10 am through Tuesday, May 31, at 11:59 pm.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Wednesday, June 1.
Full Entertainment Line-Up List
Dwight Yoakam
Wednesday, October 5
Prices: $50, $40, $35
Ice Cube
Thursday, October 6
Prices: $55, $45, $35
KMJ's 100th Anniversary Celebration feat. Tower of Power with special guest Paul Rodriguez
Tuesday, October 11
Prices: $32, $22, $18
Midland
Wednesday, October 12
Prices: $50, $40, $35
Dana Carvey
Thursday, October 13
Prices: $42, $32, $22
Phil Wickham
Friday, October 14
Prices: $32, $22, $18
Ladies Night Out feat; Ashanti and Baby Bash
Saturday, October 15
Prices: $50, $40, $35