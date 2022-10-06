Coalinga High School Student wins new car thanks to Big Fresno Fair's 4.0 and Above Program

This is the 11th year of the recognition of some of the best and brightest eighth through 12th grade students throughout Fresno County schools who maintain straight-A's.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Coalinga High School student will soon be driving to school in style.

The annual "4.0 and Above Program" filled the grandstands of the Big Fresno Fair yesterday with hopeful students and their families.

They're entered into a drawing for gifts, such as electronics and scholarships, with the grand prize being a car.

The winner, Luis Orozco, says he was actually doing schoolwork when his name was called.

"I just came to do a school report about the Fresno Fair and I didn't expect to win a car," Orozco says.

Orozco won a 2023 Toyota Corolla.

The senior says he is working on getting his driver's license too.

Donations from a number of Valley businesses and individuals support the annual event at the Big Fresno Fair.