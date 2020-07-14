Will the Big Fresno Fair be canceled? Officials say they'll wait and see

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is facing even more closures with Governor Newsom's latest order.As gyms, churches, salons and a slew of other business close their doors once again, the fate of one of Fresno's largest events, the Big Fresno Fair, is still up in the air.On Monday, fair officials announced the concert series that accompanies the fair has been canceled, but not the fair itself.Doctor Rais Vohra with the Fresno County Health Department says they continue to work with fair organizers who are expected to make a decision by the end of this month."We are going to give ourselves a couple more weeks to see if we can pull that off and if we can't, things like the Big Fresno Fair will have to be canceled this year."According to Vohra, the health department is working closely with school districts to figure out what the school year will look like.At the moment Fresno Unified is looking at reopening schools, but also allowing distanced learning.Vohra says when we reopen schools along with businesses is up to the public."We need to do more as a community and we need to do more as a state, we need to do more here in Fresno County in order to get our numbers under better control."Vohra says at the end of this month the health department will have a better idea of when we can see places reopen.