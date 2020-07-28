Fresno Fair cancels in-person events, will hold virtual and drive-thru fair amid Fresno Co. COVID-19 spike

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair has announced that the traditional fair won't be happening this year and instead will feature a series of drive-thru and virtual events.The decision comes as Fresno County deals with a surge of COVID-19 cases that has lasted several weeks."Our goal has always been to bring an aspect of this beloved tradition to our community in a healthy and safe manner as guided by our health officials," said Lauri King, Deputy Manager II of The Big Fresno Fair.In the spring, the Fresno Fairgrounds hosted an event offering drive-thru fair food. The committee that manages the fair says they will take what they learned with that and provide even more food and activities.For the virtual features, there will be a Jr. Livestock Auction, but other features have not been released at this time.Earlier this month, organizers said that all concerts at the fair would be canceled and that refunds would be given to customers.The committee said they would continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the county and consult with health officials on their plans for the fair going forward into 2021.Fresno County is the lone Central California county that has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 cases, currently sitting at 13,209 cases with 3,314 recoveries and 112 deaths.