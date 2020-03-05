big fresno fair

Big Fresno Fair 2020: First lineup of concert performers announced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair announced its first set of artists set to perform for the 2020 county fair.

The line-up of artists includes Becky G, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, newly-formed group Ezra Ray Hart and The Isley Brothers.

Members of the Big Fair Fan Club will be able to purchase tickets during an exclusive online pre-sale starting Thursday, March 19 at 9:00 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 27 at 9 a.m.

TICKET PRICES

Becky G.
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Prices: $30, $40, $50

Becky G. is a 22-year-old artist who has hit songs including "Dollar," "Mala Santa," and "Mayores." She's also earned No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
Monday, October 12, 2020
Prices: $35, $45, $55

Frankie Valli has sold more than 175 million records worldwide and is known for unforgettable songs, including "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Big Girls Don't Cry."

Ezra Ray Hart
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Prices: $18, $22, $32

Ezra Ray Hart is a newly-formed group featuring lead singers Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Emerson Hart of Tonic.

The Isley Brothers
Friday, October 16, 2020
Prices: $22, $32, $42

The Isley Brothers are a Grammy-award winning duo that formed in the 1950s and is known for songs like "Twist and Shout," which became their first Top 40 hit on both the pop and R&B charts and the award-winning tune "It's Your Thing."

