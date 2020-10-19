society

Daughter helps couple keep Big Fresno Fair photo booth tradition amid COVID-19

Photo booth pictures from the Big Fresno Fair tell a love story between a Fresno couple.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Photo booth pictures from the Big Fresno Fair tell a love story between a Fresno couple.

Larry and Margaret Strauss attended the fair when they first started dating in 1965.

Since then, they've gone each year for the last 55 years, and every time they take a picture at a photo booth.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Fresno Fair looked a little different. But that didn't stop their daughter, Jennifer Cardillo, from ensuring the couple got their annual photo.

To keep their beloved tradition alive, Margaret and Larry's daughter drove them through the Big Fresno Fair Drive-Thru Eats event. She surprised them with a scheduled photo booth session afterward.

Despite the pandemic, Larry and Margaret were able to keep their photo collection going.

This year the couple celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.
