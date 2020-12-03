It's free, easy and quick to get tested for COVID-19 at the Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big times may be reserved for October, but there's something else drawing people to the Fresno Fairgrounds - free COVID 19 testing.First-timer Margarita Galvez says she's getting a COVID-19 test to protect others."We were exposed to that coronavirus we just want to make sure we're okay," Galvez says.Arming herself with the knowledge she says the only surprise she's welcoming is the convenience of the drive-thru pop-up testing."I thought it was going to be a bigger line, but it's a short line," she says, adding it didn't hurt at all.Thanks to a partnership between United Health Centers and the City of Fresno, each drive-thru event at the west parking lot of the Fairgrounds will accommodate at least 1,000 tests, not only helping Fresno County mitigate the spread but bringing us closer to reopening the economy."One of the major indicators in terms of reopening the county and the state is the number of tests. For the months of September and October, Fresno County wasn't meeting the minimum so we would automatically get dinged," says United Health Centers Chief Operations officer Miguel Rodriguez.Rodriguez says COVID fatigue meant many brought their guard down. Now with a sudden surge in cases nationwide, he says it's important now more than ever to do your part to stop the spread."Were still in the middle of the pandemic. The vaccine is not out yet so we need to continue to protect ourselves, limit social gatherings, wear our masks and do what we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," he says.Testing will be available every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm through February.Registration is recommended but not required.