The Big Fresno Fair heads into its final weekend with comedian Dana Carvey

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair kicks off its final weekend of fun Thursday with headlining comedian Dana Carvey.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Thursday. The main carnival begins at 3 p.m.

Adults get in for $12, seniors as well as all children between the ages of 6 - 12 get in for $8 and all children five and under get in free.

What's new at the 2022 Big Fresno Fair

The fair is filled with food, rides, exhibits, live performances and more.

Fair activities include carnival rides, horse racing, a beer and wine fest, museums and plenty of food.

Carvey headlines the evening at the Paul Paul Theater Table Mountain Concert Series starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Carvey's show go between $22 - $42 and can be purchased ahead of time here.