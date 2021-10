FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Your favorite foods from the Big Fresno Fair are making a return!The fair's Drive-Thru Eats: Spring Edition kicks off Wednesday at the Fresno fairgrounds.The five-day food series will feature 15 booths of goodies, including Colossal Dog, Pardini's Slush and Frozen Cocktails, and churros.The drive-thru event will run through Sunday, April 18. It's open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.If you want to enjoy your food while it's fresh and hot, there will be an "eat-and-go" parking lot located on Chance Avenue.