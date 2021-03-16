big fresno fair

Big Fresno Fair to hold drive-thru fair food event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is bringing back the Valley's favorite fair foods early this year with its new Drive-Thru Eats: Spring Edition.

The five-day food series will feature 15 fair food and vendor booths for the community to enjoy.

They will include Big Bubba's Bad BBQ, the original Soft Tacos and of course, Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls

The Fair's Drive-Thru Eats: Spring Edition will be held April 14th through April 18th and is free to attend.

Hours will be 11 AM to 9 PM daily.
