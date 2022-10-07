Big Fresno Fair kicks off 28th Annual Free Education Program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of children, parents and teachers are celebrating the 28th Annual Big Fresno Fair Education Program at the Fresno fairgrounds.

The free event offers dozens of attractions and hands-on learning experiences, including a CPR class.

Faith is a fourth grader at Sanger Academy and she has been participating in the program for years.

"It feels good because it feels nice to get out of the house and have fun on a school field trip," says Faith.

The outdoor learning experience is also welcomed by Jen Bier, who is a parent chaperone with Gettysburg Elementary.

Jen mentions,"I think it's important because they are not sitting up behind a desk all day, like they typically are. They get to get their energy out, run around, check out new environments they wouldn't actually do at school."

Since its start in 1992, the free program has hosted over 480,000 people.

This year, about 30,000 students, chaperones and staff are expected to attend.

Saul Salinas is a Clovis Unified parent. He is grateful students have this free opportunity.

"We have a lot of students that historically maybe aren't able to come due to different reasons, so the Fresno Fair allows our Central Valley students to come and they come for free," explains Saul.

Taylor Childers has been with the Big Fresno Fair for eight years.

Each year, she helps coordinate this event.

This is the first year the program is back to normal since COVID.

Taylor says, "It is just a really great way for the fair to engage the community, give back, really hone in the younger generation and show them what fairs are about."

The free program is open to all Central Valley students.

Registration for this year is closed but will open back up in March of 2023.

For details, you can visit The Big Fresno Fair website here.