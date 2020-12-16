Cinnamon rolls now on sale during drive-thru holiday lights show at Fresno fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Those who head out to the Big Fresno Fair's Holiday Fantasy of Lights can now also enjoy some warm cinnamon rolls during the drive-thru event.
Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls will serve up their famous cinnamon rolls for all those who attend the holiday light show.
But the sweet treats will only be around for a limited time. You can purchase cinnamon rolls from Wednesday, December 16, through Wednesday, December 23.
The first annual Holiday Fantasy Light Show has been open since December 3. Attendees can take in the sights and sounds of Christmas all from the comfort of their cars.
The fairgrounds are set up like a winter wonderland, with hundreds of lights displays and Christmas music for people to drive through and enjoy.
The Big Fresno Fair is also offering hot chocolate.
The drive-thru event runs through January 3, except for Christmas Day, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
Tickets are $20 per vehicle for those who drive through on Mondays through Thursdays. Weekend prices, Fridays through Sundays, are $25 per vehicle.
Officials urge you to get your tickets early as there will be a $5 increase for tickets purchased at the gate.
You can buy tickets online or by going to the Fresno fairgrounds box office on Chance Avenue. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
For more information, click here.
