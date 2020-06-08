Food at Big Fresno Fair to be featured on Cooking Channel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The food so many of us love at the Big Fresno Fair will now be on display for viewers across the country!The fair just announced that it will be featured in two episodes on the Cooking Channel show, Carnival Eats.The show's crew and host, Noah Cappe, traveled to the Big Fresno Fair last year.They filmed for four days to show what the concessionaires had on their menus and even used actual fairgoers to try the items and give their reviews.You can see Chicken Charlie's, Sharky's Fish Fry and others featured in the two episodes.The first one airs Sunday at 9 p.m. and the second one will be on Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m.