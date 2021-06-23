COVID-19 vaccine

Big Fresno Fair giving free fair tickets during COVID vaccination event Sunday

Getting your vaccine can get you big fun at the Big Fresno Fair's vaccination event on Sunday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Getting your vaccine can get you big fun. The Big Fresno Fair will hold a vaccination event this weekend, and anyone who gets their shot will get free tickets to this year's festivities.

The event will be held Sunday, June 27, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Vaccines will be given to anyone ages 12 and older. Health officials will have Pfizer vaccines for kids age 12 to 18 years old and Johnson & Johnson shots for adults.

RELATED: Fresno clinic giving free Six Flags tickets as part of CA's efforts to up vaccinations

Each person who gets a vaccine will get two free tickets to the Big Fresno Fair.

It's free to receive the vaccine, and you won't have to register before the event. Face masks will be required.

Anyone wishing to receive their vaccine dose can enter the fairgrounds from Butler Avenue between Chance and Maple Avenues. Parking is free.

For more information call: 1-888-559-2683, then choose option 1.

RELATED: Are California's vaccine incentives working? It's complicated

