Big Fresno Fair giving free fair tickets during COVID vaccination event Sunday

The event will be held Sunday, June 27, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Vaccines will be given to anyone ages 12 and older. Health officials will have Pfizer vaccines for kids age 12 to 18 years old and Johnson & Johnson shots for adults.
RELATED: Fresno clinic giving free Six Flags tickets as part of CA's efforts to up vaccinations
Each person who gets a vaccine will get two free tickets to the Big Fresno Fair.
It's free to receive the vaccine, and you won't have to register before the event. Face masks will be required.
Anyone wishing to receive their vaccine dose can enter the fairgrounds from Butler Avenue between Chance and Maple Avenues. Parking is free.
For more information call: 1-888-559-2683, then choose option 1.
RELATED: Are California's vaccine incentives working? It's complicated