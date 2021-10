FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is set to be held in person this year after a drive-through fair in 2020.Fair officials say the in-person fair will be held within the period of October 6 and October 17.There will be changes to the experience but fair officials have not released what the changes will be.Last year, visitors were still able to drive through the fairgrounds and get some of their favorite fair foods.Applications for entertainers and exhibitors will be available in June.