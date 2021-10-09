big fresno fair

New exhibit at Big Fresno Fair highlights Valley's Italian heritage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year at the Big Fresno Fair, a new exhibit is highlighting the Valley's rich Italian heritage.

The exhibit celebrates Italian migration to the Valley and the generations of families who helped build prosperous businesses that we have come to love.

The exhibit took about three years to create with the help of the community - through funding and historical donations.

You can check out the Italian Heritage exhibit as part of the Fresno County Historical Museum.

It will become a permanent fixture along with other highlighted cultures.

Organizers have already begun planning their expansion for next year, featuring more than 120 people and their businesses.
