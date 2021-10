FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair will be back for in-person festivities this October.With less than two months to go, organizers are looking to fill nearly 400 open positions this year.A hiring event will take place from 9 am to 1 pm on Thursday at the Fairgrounds Commerce Building.Among the jobs, available include concert staffing, working carnival rides and more.Volunteer opportunities are also available. Interested applicants can find more information by clicking here The Big Fresno Fair officially begins on October 6.