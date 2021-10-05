New activities coming to Big Fresno Fair this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Murals highlight the new Mexican heritage patio at the Big Fresno Fair.A giant eagle with a snake in its mouth looks over a spot where families can relax and listen to music.Deputy Manager Lauri King is thrilled to see activity at the fairgrounds once again."It really makes your heart happy," she said. "We missed our fair family, we missed our community and we've missed putting smiles on people's faces."King says the return of horse racing on Friday, October 8, is drawing a great deal of interest.So is Midland, the top draw for concert-goers."Right now, our top-selling act is Midland, the country group and then our number-two act is Smokey Robinson, so we're expecting some great crowds for those nights," she said. "Opening night, we have Anthrax kicking off."The Pop Culture experience figures to attract gamers like a magnet.Halloween decorations and collectibles will be available but the gaming tournaments will offer cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,000."The cash does help but a lot of kids just come in," says Rick Gonzales with Blue Shell Gaming. "They like to play and it's something new they can do during the fair."Gonzales says gamers will be charged $5 an hour or $20 a day to play. The tournaments will involve industry favorites."Everything," he said. "Smash, Call of Duty, FIFA. Fresno Fuego FC will be out here helping with our FIFA and Rocket League tournament, so we'll have them, and then Fresno State e-sports with some of their players as well."More business signs from Fresno's past have been added outside the Paul Paul Theater.In addition to your fair food must-haves, Food Truck Alley will also be in place this year with local favorites.