Hundreds turn up for final day of Big Fresno Fair

The fair saw all sorts of different weather over the last 12 days but that didn't deter the public from coming out.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of Valley residents took to the fairgrounds on Sunday on the final day of the Big Fresno Fair.

Fair officials said the success of this year's fair has been overwhelming, especially after not being able to hold a traditional one last year.

They wanted to share a big thanks to the community for abiding by safety protocols.

"Thank you to our community, thank you to our fair goers, to our staff, everyone who showed up to enjoy the 2021 Big Fresno Fair. Thank you for coming out and doing it responsibly, and healthy fairgoersg this the safest event possible in the Central Valley," said deputy manager Laurie King.

Organizers expect the event to be back and bigger than ever once again in October of 2022.

