Big Fresno Fair prepares for rain on opening day

Many fair goers were ready with umbrellas in hand the moment the gates opened to this year's Big Fresno Fair.And a few were actually grateful for the chance to use an umbrella for the first time in months."I'm kind of excited about the rain. I hope it rains on me. This way I can finally use it. It's been awhile since it has rained," Ruben Limon, Santa Clara County."Because it is supposed to rain. So if it does I'm ready," said Melaine Carvell.And the rain came down just after one o'clock Wednesday afternoon.Not only did fair goers have their umbrellas ready to go so did a number of vendors throughout the fairgrounds.Lola Ramirez of "Pepe's Tacos & Mariscos" had plastic covers ready to go for her food booth."Our trailer is well built so no water gets inside. We just cover everything in the back so nothing in storage gets wet like the boxes but we're ready," Ramirez said.The Deputy Manager of the Big Fresno Fair, Stacy Rianda said when the rain comes down there are plenty of options to help fair goers stay dry."We have nine buildings that are fully covered. So if it does start to rain people can just run inside. But definitely bring an umbrella so you can take a little stroll in the rain," she said.Precautions were taken Wednesday morning to seal the racetrack to keep horses safe during a practice run in the afternoon.And at the Paul Paul Theater tarps were placed over equipment for tonight's concert featuring country music star Lee Brice."Typically the concert is rain or shine also unless the weather is a hazard to the performer but we have had some wonderful concerts in the rain and it looks like we may be doing that again tonight," said Rianda.If it is canceled the Big Fresno Fair will sent out instructions on social media for anyone who bought at ticket instructions on how to get a refund.