Clovis Big Hat Days 2020 canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Chamber of Commerce has canceled the 82nd Annual Big Hat Days street festival in adherence to state guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus.The festival, which was previously scheduled for April, was postponed to June due to the pandemic.The chamber said the decision was made to ensure the safety of festival attendees, volunteers, vendors and staff.Officials say they are still planning to hold the annual ClovisFest and Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly festival. This year's event is scheduled for October 24 and October 25.