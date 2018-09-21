EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4304457" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As vendors gear up for the launch of the Big Fresno Fair one nearly fell victim to a theft.

As vendors gear up for the launch of the Big Fresno Fair one nearly fell victim to a theft.Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, a witness called Fresno Police to report a man trying to carry something away from the fairgrounds.They arrived to find a fence cut open and a folded up inflatable outside the gate. It's not known if the attempted thief was caught.Fair security returned the heavy inflatable and waited near the open fence until a repair crew could arrive to fix it.The Big Fresno Fair opens for its 2019 run on October 3.