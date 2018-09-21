BIG FRESNO FAIR

Big Fresno Fair vendor inflatables nearly stolen at fairgrounds

As vendors gear up for the launch of the Big Fresno Fair one nearly fell victim to a theft.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As vendors gear up for the launch of the Big Fresno Fair one nearly fell victim to a theft.

Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, a witness called Fresno Police to report a man trying to carry something away from the fairgrounds.

They arrived to find a fence cut open and a folded up inflatable outside the gate. It's not known if the attempted thief was caught.

Fair security returned the heavy inflatable and waited near the open fence until a repair crew could arrive to fix it.

The Big Fresno Fair opens for its 2019 run on October 3.

As vendors gear up for the launch of the Big Fresno Fair one nearly fell victim to a theft.


