The woman who left the child on a front porch in Spring could face a felony charge of child endangerment.

SPRING, Texas --
The mother of a toddler seen on video being dropped off on a porch and left is speaking out, saying, "It was a very big misunderstanding."

The situation started when a woman found the toddler left at her door in the 30700 block of Legends Ridge Drive around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman called 911 and said that she heard a knock at her door and when she went to answer the door, she found a 2-year-old boy standing there with no adult.

The resident showed deputies surveillance video that showed a woman arrive at the home in a white passenger car.

Once the woman gets to the front door, she rings the doorbell, knocks on the door and then runs back to her vehicle, abandoning the 2-year-old child and two bags she was carrying. The entire incident lasted 23 seconds.



The father of the child was found after ABC13's Courtney Fischer showed a neighbor video of the child, and that neighbor recognized the boy as his son, Royal Simmons.

"What if my neighbor wasn't there? If my neighbor wasn't there, my son would have been roaming up and down the street," said the child's father, Willie Simmons.

The mother of the child said she asked a friend to drop the child off, but she went to the wrong house.

"That was very irresponsible. And I feel the lady who dropped my son off needs to be held accountable," said Simmons.

The parents of the child were called to the CPS office in Conroe for an emergency meeting with caseworkers.

No charges have been filed so far against the woman who dropped the child off.

