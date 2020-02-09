education

Dancing and discussion at Fresno County Public Library kicks off 2020 Big Read

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a big launch in Downtown Fresno for this year's Big Read!

Special performances and guest speakers kicked off the Fresno County Public Library's Big Read. The community is encouraged to read and discuss a certain book.

The selection is Citizen: An American Lyric by author Claudia Rankine. The award-winning book covers examples of African Americans experiencing microaggressions and racism.

"It's really important for us to read as a society as a community in Fresno County because we are so diverse," says Tiffany Polfer with the Fresno County Public Library. "We have a lot of really great experiences with all the people in Fresno County, and I think if we all read books like this, we can start to see eye to eye, start to see other people's lives and experiences.

The library has Big Read events planned this month through April. You can see the schedule on their website.
