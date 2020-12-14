Big rig spins out due to weather conditions on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic has slowed down near Highway 99 and Highway 180 due to a big rig spinout on Sunday.The California Highway Patrol says it happened on the southbound side of Highway 99. Video from the scene showed the front of the truck down an embankment along the side of the roadway.Caltrans District 6 says only one lane of southbound Highway 99 south of Highway 180 remained open after the accident. No injuries were reported.An Accuweather Alert is in effect from the storm that continues to bring rain to the Valley and snow to the Sierra. Stay with Action News for updates.