Big rig spins out due to weather conditions on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic has slowed down near Highway 99 and Highway 180 due to a big rig spinout on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on the southbound side of Highway 99. Video from the scene showed the front of the truck down an embankment along the side of the roadway.

Caltrans District 6 says only one lane of southbound Highway 99 south of Highway 180 remained open after the accident. No injuries were reported.

An Accuweather Alert is in effect from the storm that continues to bring rain to the Valley and snow to the Sierra. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar crashweather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News