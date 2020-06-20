Pedestrian hit and killed by big rig in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian walking through dark country roads was hit and killed by a semi-truck in Merced Saturday morning.The big rig was driving southbound on State Route 59 near Vassar when the driver suddenly noticed a man standing in the middle of the road.The driver swerved to try and avoid the pedestrian but was too late and the crash killed the pedestrian.The big rig pulled over and the driver has cooperated with investigators.Detectives are investigating why the victim was walking in the roadway.