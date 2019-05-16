Big rig carrying apple juice split in two after crashing into pole on HWY 99

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An early morning big rig crash caused a lot of traffic problems on Highway 99 Thursday.It happened around 3:30 a.m. just north of Atwater.The California Highway Patrol says the truck hauling apple juice crashed into a highway pole, splitting the trailer in two.The CHP believes slick roadways contributed to the crash.Thankfully, the driver only suffered minor injuries.The CHP says one lane of the highway should be closed until about 5 p.m. Thursday.