Driver airlifted to hospital after big rigs crash on I-5 near Coalinga, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving two big rigs near Coalinga Wednesday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 2:30 pm on Interstate 5 at 25th Ave.
Officers say one of the big rigs rear-ended the other, causing one to fully engulf in flames.
One of the drivers was airlifted to the hospital with a broken leg. The other did not suffer any injuries.
Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 41 as crews work to clean up the crash.
