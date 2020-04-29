Man riding bike in Fresno County hit by truck, hospitalized

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash between a car and a bicyclist in Fresno County has left a man in the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol says the bicyclist was riding on Auberry Rd. near Copper Ave. when for some reason he drifted into traffic and in the way of a utility work truck coming from behind.

While the truck was able to swerve to the left, the side mirror hit the man in his head. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate to major injuries.

Authorities say the man was on an electric mountain bike.

No drugs or alcohol were involved.
