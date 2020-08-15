Children given new bikes courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff's Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several children are riding in style after receiving new bikes from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.The department's Foundation for Public Safety handed out bicycles to six boys and one girl on Friday.The sheriff's office says they came up with the idea in mid-June when some young boys in San Joaquin asked three deputies to fix their bikes.Once it was repaired, they grabbed a football and played a game of catch.The deputies say they enjoyed the positive experience so much, they looked for more ways to continue their friendship with the kids.That's when they decided to give them some brand new bicycles."As you can see, they were smiling when they got their bikes," says Fresno County Sgt. Ralph Paolinelli. "Something to move towards a positive contact with my deputies and the community."The deputies say they enjoyed Friday's giveaway and called it a refreshing time to get away from what's been a busy run of crime in the Valley of late.