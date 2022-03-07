bill cosby

Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Bill Cosby from prison

Cosby spent nearly three years in prison before Pennsylvania's supreme court ordered his release.
EMBED <>More Videos

Timeline of events leading to Bill Cosby's release

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court said Monday it will not take up the sexual assault case against comedian Bill Cosby, leaving in place a decision by Pennsylvania's highest court to throw out his conviction and set him free from prison.

The high court declined prosecutors' request to hear the case and reinstate Cosby's conviction. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last year threw out Cosby's conviction, saying the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

As is typical, the Supreme Court did not say anything in rejecting the case. The case was included in a long list of cases the court said Monday it would not hear.

RELATED: Bill Cosby conviction overturned: Timeline of events leading to actor's release

The 84-year-old Cosby became the first celebrity convicted of sexual assault in the #MeToo era when a jury in 2018 found him guilty of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. A jury had previously deadlocked in Cosby's case, resulting in a mistrial in 2017.

Cosby spent nearly three years in prison before Pennsylvania's high court ordered his release.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission. Constand has done so.

The video featured above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapennsylvaniasex assaultsupreme courtu.s. & worldu.s. supreme courtbill cosby
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BILL COSBY
Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian
Phylicia Rashad celebrates Cosby's sentence being overturned
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's overturned conviction
Bill Cosby's release from prison prompts strong reactions
TOP STORIES
Racial harassment caught on video at girls soccer championship game
CA's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon
48-year-old man injured in exchange of gunfire with Fresno police
Sanger High kids face racist insults during soccer game in NorCal city
Good Samaritan saves stranger from burning car
Missing San Francisco student found dead in Fresno County
Tulare police officer injured after suspect car hits patrol vehicle
Show More
14-year-old girl killed, 3 others injured in crash in Fresno County
Tulare County deputies looking for 'person of interest' in murder
Selma police looking for missing at-risk man
1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Coalinga
Valley couple uses jewelry business to support survivors of suicide
More TOP STORIES News