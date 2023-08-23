Remembering local racing legend Bill Vukovich Jr

Indy star and Fresno native William Vukovich Jr. died on Sunday. He was the last living member of the famed Vukovich racing family.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Indy star and Fresno native William Vukovich Jr. died on Sunday.

He was the last living member of the famed Vukovich racing family, which was a dominant force in racing dating back to the 1930s.

Vukovich Jr. was most notably known for being the 1968 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

He was also part of a rare club in the racing industry, with his family being just one of five to have three generations of drivers compete.

His father, Bill Vukovich Sr., a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner known for his aggressive driving style, passed away in 1955 after suffering injuries from an accident while leading the Indy 500.

Billy Vukovich III, also taking on the family legacy, was named Rookie of the Year in 1988 before his passing in 1990 during a practice race.

"It was probably one of the biggest names in auto racing period. All three Vukoviches were great race drivers," said Randy Woodward, a family friend.

Woodward came from a racing family himself and grew up with the Vukovich family. He was roommates with Bill the III and remembered a rare opportunity to race his dad, Bill Junior.

"It was my first time on a mile, and I had to start in the back, and Bill started in the back. So I thought, 'Okay, I'm going to follow him through all this traffic and get to the front.' When they threw the green flag, he took off so fast and passed so many cars on the outside. I said, 'Nope, im not ready to go that fast,'" recalled Woodward,

Vukovich Sr. and Jr. were enshrined in the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame.

Locally, all three were enshrined in the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame and honored with a plaque in downtown Fresno.

"I think a lot of kids growing up wanted to be a racecar driver when they saw Bill Jr. run an Indy 500, you bet," said Woodward.

Vukovich Jr. made 12 starts in the Indy 500, his sole career victory coming in 1973 at Michigan International Speedway in a 125-mile race.

Locally, he was most recognized for his contributions to midget car racing, many of those races taking place at the Kearney Bowl Racetrack.

"It'll never be forgotten, never, because even when you watch the Indy 500, you still hear the name Vukovich all the time mentioned."

The Vukovich family tells Action News that they want to thank the community for their love, kindness and support through the years.

