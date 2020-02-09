Oscars

Billy Porter rocks gold feathers on Oscars 2020 red carpet

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Billy Porter has done it again!

The "Pose" star rocked the red carpet at the 92nd Oscars in a dazzling Giles Deacon custom couture ensemble that included a structured sleeveless top covered in gold feathers, a floor-length skirt with a bold orange print and Jimmy Choo gold platform pumps. He finished off the Sam Ratelle-styled look with Atelier Swarovski jewels.

Though not nominated this year, Porter will join Tamron Hall, Lily Aldridge and Elvis Mitchell to host "The Oscars Red Carpet Show" on ABC before the Oscars telecast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion


Porter's daring look was a fitting successor to the show-stopping velvet tuxedo gown he wore to the Oscars last year. The outfit featured a traditional tuxedo jacket over a white shirt with ruffle detailing around the cuff and a full-length skirt.

"This look was interesting because it's not drag. I'm not a drag queen, I'm a man in a dress," Porter later wrote in a Vogue op-ed.

He added: "From this moment, I want people to understand that you don't have to understand or even agree with other people's authenticity or truths, but we must all respect each other."

His bold looks, which often blend silhouettes traditionally seen in both mens- and womenswear, have become a staple on red carpets.

SEE ALSO: Looking back at Billy Porter's tuxedo gown and other red carpet looks from 2019
EMBED More News Videos

If there was one person who commanded attention every time he walked a red carpet in 2019, it was Billy Porter. The "Pose" actor threw tradition to the wind, rocking bright, bold colors and nontraditional silhouettes at nearly every chance he got.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashioncelebrityoscarsacademy awardsred carpet fashionhollywood
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News