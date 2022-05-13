lawsuit

Couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife: 'They don't think about us'

'We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation,' Sadhana Prasad said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC

NEW DELHI -- A retired Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding that they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000).

Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, said it was an emotional and sensitive issue for him and his wife, Sadhana Prasad, and they cannot wait any longer. His son, a pilot, was married six years ago.

"We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation, because I have spent my life's earnings on my son's education," Prasad told reporters on Thursday.

SEE ALSO | 5 myths about abortion debunked as Supreme Court decides future of Roe v. Wade

Prasad said he spent 3.5 million rupees ($47,300) for his son's pilot training in the United States.

"The main issue is that at this age we need a grandchild, but these people (my son and daughter-in-law) have an attitude that they don't think about us,'' Prasad said.

"We got him married in the hope we would have the pleasure of becoming grandparents. It has been six years since their marriage," Prasad said. "It feels as if despite having everything we have nothing."

The court accepted their petition and scheduled it for a hearing on Monday in Haridwar, a city in northern Uttarakhand state, media reports said.

The son and daughter-in-law could not be reached for comment.

Prasad said he and his wife love children.

"We are not getting love and affection from where we want it the most," he said. "I feel very unlucky."

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyparentingchildrenbirthfamilylawsuitgrandparentsindiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Fresno developer adds Dyer, Smittcamp to civil rights lawsuit
Student sues CUSD after alleged assault in Clovis West locker room
He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match
Tower Theatre owners ask judge to throw out Adventure Church lawsuit
TOP STORIES
Woman's body dragged for 8 miles, left in parking lot: Fresno police
Inflation triggers California minimum wage increase in 2023
Newsom announces record-setting $97.5 billion budget surplus
New study may have identified cause of sudden infant death syndrome
PD: Man taken to hospital by Good Samaritan after shooting in Fresno
Smash-and-grab burglary caught on camera at Fresno CVS
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer delivers State of the City speech
Show More
Fire crews look to new firefighting strategy
Wildfire in Fresno County now 75% contained
Stiffer penalties to come into effect for illegal fireworks in Fresno
Man arrested in connection to 2021 southeast Fresno homicide
Fresno State professor named finalist for Pulitzer Prize
More TOP STORIES News