Drive-by birthday celebration held for veteran in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The coronavirus changed birthday plans for one Selma man, but his community came together to give him a hero's celebration on Saturday.

Neighbors and family held a parade for Leo Marquez near Knowles and Gaynor.

Marquez celebrated his 90th birthday with people outside his gate honking and singing to him.

Marquez is a Korean War veteran and a beloved figure in his community.

We here at Action News also want to thank Leo for his service and we wish him a very happy birthday.
