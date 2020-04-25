fresno police department

10-year-old boy receives birthday surprise from Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A very special birthday boy in Fresno got a Code 3 response from the police for his big day.

Jacob Castro got to celebrate reaching the double digits with lights, sirens and balloons!

The 10-year-old had no idea Fresno Police would be coming to his "quarantine birthday," so he even asked mom if this was an accident.

Ginny Castro volunteers with the Police Chaplain Program and said she thought one or two officers would come out.

When she told them about Jacob's birthday, they went above and beyond.

They even gifted him a scooter and posed for pictures!

Jacob's party was supposed to be on Saturday but had to be canceled because of shelter in place orders.

Jacob said he was so blown away and that this wasn't just his favorite birthday, but the best day of his life because of Fresno police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnobirthdayfresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Family mourns man killed in crash with runaway driver
One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno
Woman hit, killed by car in central Fresno identified
Police searching for vandals who drew swastika on local golf course
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dispatcher with Fresno County Sheriff's Office tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Full O Bull Clovis separates itself from Fresno location after offensive sign
Saint Agnes Medical Center furloughs 175 employees
Man shot in leg in Downtown Fresno, expected to survive
CHP Visalia sees 378% increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph
Man pulled out of fire at northwest Fresno apartment, hospitalized
Show More
Family mourns man killed in crash with runaway driver
Fresno P.E. teacher keeping her students active in a different way
Insanity plea dropped, death penalty dropped in Kori Muhammad murder trial
116 small businesses chosen for Fresno's $750,000 loan program
How local car dealerships are adapting to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News