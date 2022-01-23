Suspect opens fire at birthday party full of teenagers in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bullets rang out at a birthday party in Clovis.Police are now searching for a suspect who opened fire at an Airbnb late on Friday night.At around 11 pm, police cars filled Antonio Drive near Peach and Ashlan.Several neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots."It occurred at an Airbnb that was rented for the evening down in that area," said Cpl. Kyle Christensen.Officers say the house was rented for a birthday party that dozens of people attended. Nobody was shot, and no property was damaged by bullets.But police did find several shell casings.After the shots rang out, many of the party-goers scattered from the house, jumping into neighboring backyards.A neighbor who lives next door said most of the people at the party were teenagers.Police do not have a suspect but the Airbnb and several houses in the area have security cameras."Right now we're asking that the public review their surveillance cameras if they live in that area and if they have any information, call us," said Cpl. Christensen.He said the homeowner is being cooperative, but they still need more people to come forward with information to help the investigation.As for neighbors, they're a bit shaken, but thankfully nobody was hurt.