fatal crash

Family preparing to donate organs of 4-year-old in car during deadly crash on Hwy 168, bishop says

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 4-year-old boy who was injured in a crash on State Route 168 on Saturday remains in critical condition Monday, as a leader with the family's church says that the family is preparing to donate the child's organs Tuesday.

RELATED: Mother and daughter killed, son seriously injured in crash on Highway 168 south of Prather

The child, identified as Hunter Wilson, was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries Saturday. The crash killed Wilson's mother, 29-year-old Laci Wilson, and his sister, 8-year-old Reagan Wilson.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the family said, "Our hearts are broken by the loss of Laci, Reagan, and Hunter. They will forever be remembered by their smiles, their laughter, and their absolute love for others and for life itself. We are so grateful and fortunate to have them as family and know that they are together again with God."

Later in the day, Bishop Jonathan Holbrook of the Auberry Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said that the family is preparing to donate the child's organs on Tuesday.

The family has established a GoFundMe account and says they, "Are humbled by the outpouring of love and financial support we have received. The generosity of hundreds has made it possible to cover all the immediate needs related to medical and burial. Should people still wish to donate, any additional funds will be used to support Laci's last surviving child with the care and services he will require in the weeks and months to come."

The family has also made this plea to all drivers, "Lastly, we ask that everyone, please take extra caution when driving our local mountain roads. One tragedy is one too many, and we ask that everyone please do their part to prevent anything like this from ever occurring again in our community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countypratherfatal crashfresno county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168
Surveillance video captures wife shield husband before deadly crash
New video of crash, DUI suspect pleads not guilty to killing a Fresno father
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News