Family preparing to donate organs of 4-year-old in car during deadly crash on Hwy 168, bishop says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 4-year-old boy who was injured in a crash on State Route 168 on Saturday remains in critical condition Monday, as a leader with the family's church says that the family is preparing to donate the child's organs Tuesday.
The child, identified as Hunter Wilson, was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries Saturday. The crash killed Wilson's mother, 29-year-old Laci Wilson, and his sister, 8-year-old Reagan Wilson.
In a statement Monday afternoon, the family said, "Our hearts are broken by the loss of Laci, Reagan, and Hunter. They will forever be remembered by their smiles, their laughter, and their absolute love for others and for life itself. We are so grateful and fortunate to have them as family and know that they are together again with God."
Later in the day, Bishop Jonathan Holbrook of the Auberry Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said that the family is preparing to donate the child's organs on Tuesday.
The family has established a GoFundMe account and says they, "Are humbled by the outpouring of love and financial support we have received. The generosity of hundreds has made it possible to cover all the immediate needs related to medical and burial. Should people still wish to donate, any additional funds will be used to support Laci's last surviving child with the care and services he will require in the weeks and months to come."
The family has also made this plea to all drivers, "Lastly, we ask that everyone, please take extra caution when driving our local mountain roads. One tragedy is one too many, and we ask that everyone please do their part to prevent anything like this from ever occurring again in our community."
