HOUSTON, Texas -- New images show missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis smiling after brain surgery, just weeks before she vanished.
Maleah's mother shared video of her daughter with ABC13 Eyewitness News.
The video shows nurses wheeling Maleah to her hospital room after undergoing surgery in March.
MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old
She cracks a smile while holding a rainbow balloon, and the room erupts in cheers.
Maleah vanished in early May. Her mother's former fiancé, Derion Vence, has been charged with evidence tampering in the case.
A total of $20,000 in rewards have been offered for information leading police to her location or a conviction in the case.
RELATED STORIES
Church prays for suspect to confess what happened to Maleah
Donors kick in $10K more to help find Maleah Davis
Protesters gather again as family seeks new home for Maleah Davis' siblings
Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations against her ex-fiance
Maleah Davis' mother: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'
Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not doing enough to protect her
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect's dad points finger at missing girl's mom
Maleah Davis case leaves community with broken hearts
Car belonging to Maleah Davis' family appears 'normal', yields no clues to her disappearance
Missing 4-year-old girl removed last year by CPS: Officials
Bittersweet video shows Maleah Davis smiling before disappearance
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More