Bittersweet video shows Maleah Davis smiling before disappearance

HOUSTON, Texas -- New images show missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis smiling after brain surgery, just weeks before she vanished.

Maleah's mother shared video of her daughter with ABC13 Eyewitness News.

The video shows nurses wheeling Maleah to her hospital room after undergoing surgery in March.

MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old


She cracks a smile while holding a rainbow balloon, and the room erupts in cheers.

Maleah vanished in early May. Her mother's former fiancé, Derion Vence, has been charged with evidence tampering in the case.

A total of $20,000 in rewards have been offered for information leading police to her location or a conviction in the case.

RELATED STORIES

Church prays for suspect to confess what happened to Maleah
Donors kick in $10K more to help find Maleah Davis
Protesters gather again as family seeks new home for Maleah Davis' siblings
Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations against her ex-fiance
Maleah Davis' mother: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'

Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not doing enough to protect her
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect's dad points finger at missing girl's mom
Maleah Davis case leaves community with broken hearts
Car belonging to Maleah Davis' family appears 'normal', yields no clues to her disappearance
Missing 4-year-old girl removed last year by CPS: Officials
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missing girl
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News