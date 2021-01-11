FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a driver who crashed into the Bitwise 41 building downtown Fresno on Monday morning.
It happened around 2:00 am.
Investigators say the driver was traveling west on Ventura Avenue and missed a curve underneath the Highway 41 bridge. The car went up onto the sidewalk, hit a signpost, a bus bench and a fire hydrant before colliding with the building's window.
Officers said the driver ran away from the vehicle after the crash. Officials did not provide a possible suspect description.
Fresno firefighters were called to shut off the water from the broken fire hydrant.
No one was injured.
Police say it's the second time the building has been hit by a car since Bitwise moved into that location.
Driver crashes into Bitwise 41 building in downtown Fresno
Fresno police are searching for a driver who crashed into the Bitwise 41 building downtown Fresno on Monday morning.
CAR INTO BUILDING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News