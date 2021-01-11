Driver crashes into Bitwise 41 building in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a driver who crashed into the Bitwise 41 building downtown Fresno on Monday morning.It happened around 2:00 am.Investigators say the driver was traveling west on Ventura Avenue and missed a curve underneath the Highway 41 bridge. The car went up onto the sidewalk, hit a signpost, a bus bench and a fire hydrant before colliding with the building's window.Officers said the driver ran away from the vehicle after the crash. Officials did not provide a possible suspect description.Fresno firefighters were called to shut off the water from the broken fire hydrant.No one was injured.Police say it's the second time the building has been hit by a car since Bitwise moved into that location.