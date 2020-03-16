Bitwise Industries volunteers to deliver groceries to sick, elderly in the Valley

The local technology hub announced Sunday it will deliver groceries to those who are elderly or sick.
RELATED: Coronavirus update: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California
Bitwise team members are volunteering to pick up groceries for people in Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties.
"We realize this is a difficult time for many. Our team at Bitwise is here to help," the company wrote on Twitter.
We realize this is a difficult time for many. Our team at Bitwise is here to help.— Bitwise Industries (@BitwiseInd) March 15, 2020
See below for more details: pic.twitter.com/l6XZXwp5sb
RELATED: Coronavirus: tracking Central California COVID-19 cases
Those in need of grocery assistance can send their name, address and shopping list to groceries@bitwiseindustries.com or call 559-460-7809.