society

Bitwise Industries volunteers to deliver groceries to sick, elderly in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bitwise Industries has stepped up to help people across the Valley during the coronavirus outbreak.

The local technology hub announced Sunday it will deliver groceries to those who are elderly or sick.

RELATED: Coronavirus update: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California

Bitwise team members are volunteering to pick up groceries for people in Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties.

"We realize this is a difficult time for many. Our team at Bitwise is here to help," the company wrote on Twitter.



RELATED: Coronavirus: tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

Those in need of grocery assistance can send their name, address and shopping list to groceries@bitwiseindustries.com or call 559-460-7809.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymadera countyfresno countytulare countysocietybitwisecommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Clovis couple delivers lunches, treats to frontline hospital workers
Britney Spears says she accidentally started a fire in her home gym
Couple uses pots and pans to hold concert on balcony
UK PM Boris Johnson returns to work; urges patience over COVID-19 lockdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News