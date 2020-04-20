Bitwise launches national website to aid jobless during COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno-based Bitwise Industries has launched a national website aimed at helping those who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The website, called OnwardUS, is a result of a partnership with the Northern California-based Kapor Center. It's meant to provide jobless Americans with opportunities to get connected to emergency resources (like food, shelter and childcare), training programs to prepare for a new career and to match them with jobs.
The move comes a few weeks after Bitwise launched OnwardCA, which focused on helping Californians who lost their jobs during the health crisis. After that site launched, Colorado launched the Onward platform in its state. At least 25 states are expected to launch the platform in the coming weeks.
"When you consider how many governors, mayors, cities, non-profits, CEOs and developers have come together to create something at the scale of OnwardUS, it's awe-inspiring to see what can be accomplished," said Jake Soberal, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitwise Industries.
Companies like Facebook, Indeed and LinkedIn also contributed to make the site possible, according to a news release.
