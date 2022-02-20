Fresno community celebrates Black History Month with dance, food, art - and COVID-19 vaccines

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Black History Month event in southwest Fresno got people up and moving to celebrate their culture on Saturday.The drums were pounding and locals were dancing at the Mary Ella Brown Center.The free celebration paired traditional African music with arts and crafts for the whole family to enjoy.Food vendors were also on site and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic was also offering doses to visitors.Organizers say the event centered around Black culture and supporting the community's well-being."We want to protect our community and we feel that vaccination is the best protection for the community, particularly in southwest Fresno where the vaccination rates are relatively low," said Janice Mathurin Boyd with the West Fresno Family Resource Center.Anyone who received their first COVID-19 vaccine was entered into a raffle for a $150 prize.The first 25 visitors who got their second or booster shot received a $25 reward.