'Our Story: The Black History Musical Experience' coming to Fresno

"Our Story: The Black History Musical Experience" is launching a 13-city statewide tour and it's making a stop in Fresno next week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special musical is highlighting black history and it's making a stop in Fresno next week.

"Our Story: The Black History Musical Experience" is launching a 13-city statewide tour.

The production is being put on by School Yard Rap, a black-owned education consulting, curriculum and content production company.

The creators say they're focusing on history that's not often told in schools.

They say it's the same idea as the musical Hamilton but for black history.

They will be performing at the Saroyan Theater Thursday, February 2nd at 7 p.m.

Tickets are sold through Ticketmaster.