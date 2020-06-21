Community gathers in northeast Fresno to show support for Black Lives Matter Movement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in northeast Fresno on Saturday.The event was put together by the Wesley United Methodist Church on Barstow, between First and Cedar.Community members were invited to bring signs and take part in remembering those who have died while in police custody.Organizers say while rallies and vigils have been held throughout the city, this was a chance to make sure their neighborhood got the chance to have their voices heard."It's important to bring this event to this community, and I'm thankful to Fresno State students and ASI coming out," an organizer said.Organizers say members of the Fresno Police department were supportive of this event as well.