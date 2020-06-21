Society

Community gathers in northeast Fresno to show support for Black Lives Matter Movement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in northeast Fresno on Saturday.

The event was put together by the Wesley United Methodist Church on Barstow, between First and Cedar.

Community members were invited to bring signs and take part in remembering those who have died while in police custody.

Organizers say while rallies and vigils have been held throughout the city, this was a chance to make sure their neighborhood got the chance to have their voices heard.

"It's important to bring this event to this community, and I'm thankful to Fresno State students and ASI coming out," an organizer said.

Organizers say members of the Fresno Police department were supportive of this event as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno northeastblack lives mattergeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sacramento man drowns in Bass Lake
Central California coronavirus cases
Wife remembers husband killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
5-year-old Oakhurst boy hospitalized after power tool accident
1 killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Man shot in Sanger, suspect still at large
Large, diverse group selected as Fresno Commission for Police Reform
Show More
Northwest Fresno family burglarized by familiar face
Fresno Co. officials worried about rise in COVID-19 cases
Selma Police Department and residents gather for unity march
Part of Fresno County jail under quarantine after 13 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Pedestrian hit and killed by big rig in Merced
More TOP STORIES News