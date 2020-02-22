Politics

New York fashion college to investigate runway show that reminds observers of blackface

NEW YORK -- The Fashion Institute of Technology has commissioned an investigation into a controversial runway show that reminded some observers of blackface.

The college apologized for the accessories donned at the show, which was heavily criticized on social media. The accessories included large prosthetic ears and oversized plastic red lips, but the college said Friday they were not "aimed at invoking or provoking racial implications."

"This moment, in our minds, is not about closing a chapter and letting wounds heal. It is the beginning of accountability. And we cannot expect our community to trust us without a full examination of how this came about," FIT President Joyce Brown said in a statement.

The investigation will examine "what led up to" the Feb. 7 event, which coincided with New York Fashion Week.

Model Amy Lefévre, 25, who is black, refused to wear the exaggerated lips and ultimately walked the runway without them.

Brown said the college's dean of the School of Graduate Studies and chair of the MFA Fashion Design Department were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityfashion showracismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News