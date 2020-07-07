Business

'Blackout Day' protest encourages shoppers to buy from Black-owned businesses, boycott others

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO -- It's a day declared by organizers and activists as the time to send a message nationwide.

Tuesday, July 7 is "Blackout Day"- where Black people are encouraged to spend money at only Black-owned businesses and boycott other bigger retailers.

The boycott is meant to be an economical protest against police brutality and racial injustice in America.

The event comes amid weeks of protests across the nation after the deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Breonna Taylor sparked public outrage.

Organizers of the boycott said the goal is to show the power of minority consumers in America.

According to the Brookings Institution, Black people in the U.S. hold about 2.5% of the nation's wealth.

For more information visit: www.blackoutday.org.
