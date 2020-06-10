hit and run

Man killed in hit-and-run incident in central Fresno, Blackstone Ave. shut down for hours

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was hit by a car and left for dead in central Fresno.

Investigators say the victim was found dead in the road just before 10:30 on Tuesday night on Blackstone near Belmont.

When officers arrived, the suspect vehicle had taken off, and they have not found any witnesses who saw the collision.



They do not have a suspect or vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police.

Blackstone will be shut down for several hours as police investigate.
