Man killed in hit-and-run incident in central Fresno, Blackstone Ave. shut down for hours

#BREAKING A man is dead after a hit and run along Blackstone and Belmont in central Fresno. Police say there were no witnesses to the accident & no suspect information. Happened around 10:30. Portion of the road is blocked off as police investigate. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/N6oaBy9jkr — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) June 10, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was hit by a car and left for dead in central Fresno.Investigators say the victim was found dead in the road just before 10:30 on Tuesday night on Blackstone near Belmont.When officers arrived, the suspect vehicle had taken off, and they have not found any witnesses who saw the collision.They do not have a suspect or vehicle description at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police.Blackstone will be shut down for several hours as police investigate.