Blast at Visalia packaging plant leaves 1 with severe injuries

One person is in the hospital with severe burn injuries after an explosion at a packaging plant in Visalia on Thursday.

The Visalia Fire Department says the explosion occurred at about 3:45 p.m. at RePlanet Packaging on W. Goshen Ave.


Fire units arrived at the scene to find smoke coming from a large electrical box outside the building. They had to shut down all power to the plant to extinguish the fire in the box.

Investigators determined that a contractor working on the electrical box accidentally sparked the fire.


Visalia Fire says damage to the fire caused approximately $75,000 in damage to the multi-million dollar facility and a loss in production of several thousand dollars due to the facility needing to be shut down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaexplosion
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno, Clovis leaders call on Gov. Newsom to allow in-person classes at local schools
Selma Unified teachers told to show up in classrooms with no childcare help
Thaddeus Sran's grief-stricken family speaks out for first time
Central California coronavirus cases
Thousands demanding answers for issues while trying to access unemployment benefits
3 people injured at kids' birthday party in Fresno shooting
What happens to bus drivers, custodians during distance learning?
Show More
Tulare schools are 2 weeks away from starting distance learning
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
Madera Co. man arrested for abuse, sex trafficking
Prayer requests stolen from central Fresno church, police say
Driver severely injured after crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News