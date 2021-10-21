Valley cafe focused on providing sweet, healthy treats

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're a fan of fruity pebbles, strawberry cheesecake, or banana nut bread, there's a new cafe in town offering just that. Only, blended.Blended Nutrition on Kings Canyon and Fowler caters to people on the go. Owner Sylvestre Arias grew up in the Sunnyside area and wanted to bring a healthy option to his community.Arias says, "We wanted to provide a spot where we can inspire a happy, healthy lifestyle and a healthy, active style."Shakes, coffees and teas are water and ice-based."We throw your flavor you choose, as far as the protein shake that you're choosing. We also have teas. We have tea powder. We throw in aloe to help with digestive health. They look good, they taste good and they're good for you," he said.In the works before next month's grand opening -- protein bowls.Just feet away from a fitness center, Blended Nutrition offers pre-workout and recovery shakes as well.If you're bringing the family, Arias says, "We throw the gummy worms or whatever for the kids, but even adults, right? We like to have a little fun. One or two won't hurt."There are plenty of add-ons to check out on the menu, but you might want to check the fine print. There's a secret menu to ask about where you can get items like a blue gusher.Blended Nutrition has six sister stores across the Valley, including Healthy Fix in North Fresno and the Healthy Vibe in Clovis.Arias is already in talks to open shops in Madera and Visalia.