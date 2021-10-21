Taking Action Together

Valley cafe focused on providing sweet, healthy treats

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley cafe focused on providing sweet, healthy treats

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're a fan of fruity pebbles, strawberry cheesecake, or banana nut bread, there's a new cafe in town offering just that. Only, blended.

Blended Nutrition on Kings Canyon and Fowler caters to people on the go. Owner Sylvestre Arias grew up in the Sunnyside area and wanted to bring a healthy option to his community.

Arias says, "We wanted to provide a spot where we can inspire a happy, healthy lifestyle and a healthy, active style."

Shakes, coffees and teas are water and ice-based.

"We throw your flavor you choose, as far as the protein shake that you're choosing. We also have teas. We have tea powder. We throw in aloe to help with digestive health. They look good, they taste good and they're good for you," he said.

In the works before next month's grand opening -- protein bowls.

Just feet away from a fitness center, Blended Nutrition offers pre-workout and recovery shakes as well.

If you're bringing the family, Arias says, "We throw the gummy worms or whatever for the kids, but even adults, right? We like to have a little fun. One or two won't hurt."

There are plenty of add-ons to check out on the menu, but you might want to check the fine print. There's a secret menu to ask about where you can get items like a blue gusher.

Blended Nutrition has six sister stores across the Valley, including Healthy Fix in North Fresno and the Healthy Vibe in Clovis.

Arias is already in talks to open shops in Madera and Visalia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnotaking action together
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
UC Merced professor leads study on immigrant experience in California
Hanford native publishes children's book 'Pandemic Baby'
Non-profit helps pay sports registration fees for Valley athletes
Valley's robotics world champions hosting statewide competition
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News